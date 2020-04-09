Triad food pantries struggling to keep shelves full during pandemic

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Food pantries in the Piedmont Triad are struggling to keep their shelves stocked.

BackPack Beginnings in Greensboro partners with Guilford County Schools to provide students bags of food to take home over the weekend.

The nonprofit group’s founder and executive director, Parker White, says they normally have two to three months of food on hand. Given the current circumstances, they expect to clear the warehouse in the next two weeks.

That food will be handed out to children this Thursday and next Friday, and then this organization will need some serious help.

“It’s a really difficult position to be in when we know that we can be doing more, but the food supply is really holding us back from helping,” said White.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic the demand for food has jumped, but supplies are hard to come by.

“We are meeting a 30% increase, but the need is higher than that. But what’s holding us back are food donations,” said White.

White says vendors who normally step in to help, like Second Harvest Food Bank or Costco, are also running low and limiting resources.

“We are only getting a small percent of the order that we are placing,” said White.

It’s concerning news for families who rely on that food every week.

Brandy Lucas lost her job as a server when restaurants were forced to get rid of dine-in options. She stops by Peck Elementary, one of the grab-and-go sites, to help feed her kids. Lucas says having that resource available is a lifesaver.

“To know we have people that have not only our back, but our kids backs, because at the end of the day it’s our kids that we worry about, not us,” said Lucas.

White says the group hands out over 2,000 bags of food a week. It’s those thousands of kids’ bellies they are asking the community to help keep full.

“If we didn’t have everyone out there to help us we wouldn’t have that, and we are running out, and now we need help, our kids need that and we appreciate it,” Lucas.

If you can donate, White says their biggest needs are food, money and diapers.

You can drop off donations at their facility at 3707 Alliance Drive in Greensboro. They have a social distancing bin outside the front entrance, so you can drop off supplies with no contact.