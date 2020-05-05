Triad Financial Advisors donates 175 meals to local hospital

Triad Financial Advisors released a statement Tuesday, saying the firm has donated 175 meals to local hospitals.

The full statement is provided below:

“Triad Financial Advisors (TFA) recently donated 101 meals to Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem and 74 meals to Cone Health Women’s and Children’s Center in Greensboro. The meals were specifically designated for the entire NICU staff at both hospitals. TFA has a long-standing relationship with the March of Dimes who helped coordinate the donations. TFA is the current sponsor for the March for Babies and the Signature Chef Auction, the largest fundraisers for the local March of Dimes. The meals were prepared by GIA, a Signature Chef participant who gladly supported the effort.

TFA’s CEO, Patrick Rush said ‘It’s a challenging time for all of us, particularly healthcare workers. We wanted the local NICU staffs to know that Triad Financial Advisors respects and appreciates the work they do for these precious children and their families.'”