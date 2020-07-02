Triad families find ‘peace of mind’ as North Carolina offers free COVID-19 testing at nursing homes

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With more than 4,000 coronavirus cases reported in North Carolina nursing homes, state leaders are taking steps to slow the spread-including offering free COVID-19 testing through August, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Many leaders at long-term care facilities in the Triad said this is going to ease the burden on them in several different ways.

Friends Homes West Executive Director Arnie Thompson told FOX8 that this move reduces the financial strain by allowing them to save money on Personal Protective Equipment, or PPE. They also anticipate saving time and money on overall testing that they would otherwise have to make available.

“Beginning next week, DHHS will pay for and deploy proactive testing of staff and residents in all private nursing homes,” Mandy Cohen, NCDHHS Secretary, said at Tuesday’s press conference.

With at least 64 patients in Guilford County long-term care facilities and almost 50 in Forsyth County facilities, providing free access to testing is vital.

“We’ve had three cases and they were all in healthcare dining,” said Lois Edwards, whose mother lives in an assisted living facility in Greensboro.

Lois and her husband Steve live in a nearby retirement community, just miles away from Steve’s mom, Ruth, who lives in an assisted living home.

“My mother is 98 almost,” Steve said.

Before this week, coronavirus had kept them apart since March.

“The hard part on me has been the psychological. I’m a people-person. I like to get out. I like to see people. I like to talk to people. I’ve always been very active,” Ruth said.

While they understand the mental stress coronavirus has caused for people, this family said knowing testing will be more available at long-term care facilities gives them something priceless.

“It would give us peace of mind. If all residents test negative, it’s peace of mind. If someone tests positive, then we need to get them isolated. They’ve made arrangements in case that happens,” Lois said.

While Ruth said she’s all for testing as long as it’s not mandatory, Steve sad he feels a little differently.

“How would you know that they caught the virus without testing? So, I think if you want a test, you should get one. If you have any symptoms of the virus, you should be mandated to get one,” Steve said.

No word on whether testing will be mandatory at these facilities.