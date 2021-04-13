Triad clinics change plans after US pauses use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine over blood clot concerns

WASHINGTON — COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the Piedmont Triad are making changes due to a possible link between the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and blood clots.

The FDA made the announcement Tuesday after six people in the U.S. developed blood clots within two weeks of getting the vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and FDA are working to determine if there is a link between the vaccine and the blood clots.

Today FDA and @CDCgov issued a statement regarding the Johnson & Johnson #COVID19 vaccine. We are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution. — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) April 13, 2021

“Right now, these adverse event appear to be extremely rare,” the FDA said in a post on Twitter.

Until these agencies can determine the risk, vaccine providers are under recommendation to stop using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine but are not required to do so. Government-run sites are expected to comply with this directive.

Cone Health

Cone Health says that it is pausing its use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. No word on how that will impact currently scheduled appointments.

Davidson County Health Department

The Davidson County Health Department says it has canceled its Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic scheduled for Saturday.

Greensboro

The mobile Johnson & Johnson clinics in Greensboro through Gates Pharmacy have been canceled this week.

Guilford County

The Guilford County Health Department says it has no Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics.

Randolph County Public Health

Randolph County Public Health has not offered the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and will not consider offering it until after it is cleared by the CDC.

University of North Carolina at Greensboro

UNC Greensboro said Tuesday that it will only offer Pfizer and Moderna vaccines this week.

This list will will be updated as we gather more information.