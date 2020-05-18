Triad census committees put efforts on pause amid stay-at-home order

The 2020 Census is underway right now. Those responses help determine how much federal funding goes into local communities, including schools, hospitals, first responders, roads, and more.

Census workers and local committees are facing more challenges this year to get those responses because of the pandemic. Stay-at-home orders and health precautions are making it more difficult to go out into communities and knock on doors in order to inform people about the census and get more responses.

As of May 16, the 2020 Census website reported Guilford County had a 61.5% response rate, Davidson County had 58.5% of its responses, Alamance County had a 59.2% response rate, in Randolph County 57.7% of people had responded and in Forsyth County 58.5% responded.

“Last year we had 87% response and we wanted to get that up to at least 95 or 97 this time. So it’s on course, people are responding, but we have to make sure that we get to those hardest hit areas that people don’t respond and make sure that we’re going door to door,” Guilford County Commissioner and Census Committee Chairman Skip Alston said.

Alston said his committee had been working on plans to target low-response-rate areas before stay-at-home orders started going into place in March.

“We had over 85 business people and volunteer for different non-profit organizations to assemble, and we’ve met three times in order to talk about our responsibility for the census was going to be then all of a sudden this pandemic the COVID-19 hit us, therefore, we couldn’t assemble anymore. We couldn’t disperse the material that we planned to disperse into the community,” he said.

Those methods of getting out into neighborhoods are especially important for people who are not as familiar with what the census is and why it matters, especially because federal funding can make a big impact in many of those communities.

“That’s why we wanted to gather those 85 folks, business people and people from the communities that are hardest hit in order to go into those communities for them to express the importance of them filling out the census,” Alston said.

There’s another big reason an accurate census is important, especially right now in Guilford County.

“We could get a possible new congressional district in this area if the count is like it should be. So that’s going to be representation that we would lose if people do not respond to the census. Because it’s all about the numbers, and that’s how we get our state representatives, our house representatives, also our federal representatives to make sure that we get representation in Washington D.C,” he said.

The census dates have changed so there will be more time to get these responses in. Now the self-reporting period where people answer either in person, over the phone, by mail, or online is moved from July 31 to Oct. 31. In-person interviews will not start until August.

This is also giving local committees more time to get out into the area and reach people, once it is safe to do so.

In Davidson County, they are planning to regroup and take a closer look at low-response areas. Then they plan to bring in help from the volunteer fire department, principals, churches and more to reach people.

Alamance County leaders say in August they will do door-knocking at homes that have not responded. Guilford County will also ramp up its efforts as soon as possible.

“It’s mandatory, the only consequence is that if we need money to come in to our government and our count does not justify the funds that we are requesting, we won’t get it. Therefore our community and our citizens in this area won’t be able to get the representation that they need and the funds that they need for this area,” Alston said.

You can fill out the census online on the 2020 Census website.