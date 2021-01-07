Triad callers face long waits, hang-ups while trying to make vaccine appointments

As Guilford County prepares for an influx of phone calls for vaccination appointments, callers face long waits in other parts of the Triad.

In both Forsyth and Randolph counties, some callers waited up to three hours or were unable get through at all.

“This is not efficient at all,” said Linda Turley, who spent hours trying to get an appointment for her 84-year-old mother in Forsyth County. “It’s very frustrating, the music at this point, it’s like I heard it in my sleep last night because I heard it so much yesterday.”

She explained that both she and her husband tried from separate lines, hopeful to restore a sense of normalcy for her mother.

“All those things that she normally would have done to keep herself busy and active, has been gone,” Turley said.

She said eventually, she was able to make an appointment after several hours.

In Randolph County, calls overwhelmed the system Tuesday, and callers got busy signals.

“Keep calling, just keep calling one time after another and you’ll finally get through,” said Buddy Fraizer, who was able to secure an appointment for family members Wednesday.

The Guilford County Emergency Management Director said staff members are in contact with other counties, and finding out what some of the issues are.

Don Campbell said at least a dozen staff members were getting trained Wednesday. He added that the county plans to roll out a phone tree system before Friday.

“People who are just looking for general information can get general information, those who are 75 years or older can have a button to push to schedule an appointment, our hope is a combination of those two things and a robust number of people answering the lines will help process as many numbers as possible,” Campbell said.