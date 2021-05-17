Triad business owners have mixed emotions on lifted mask mandate

Anthony Knotts spends several days a week working inside his restaurant Seafood Destiny creating “seafood you’re destined to devour.”

He’s worked hard to keep his business thriving during the pandemic and doesn’t want to take any chances now.

“What we’re going to do is continue to air on the side of being smart, safe, and we’re going to ask out people to continue to wear they’re mask,” Knotts said.

While some businesses are changing door signs telling people masks are not required, Anthony is sending the opposite message.

“It may not be popular, but we’re not going to put profit before people,” he said.

It’s people of all ages he’s worried about.

“What about the kids that can’t be vaccinated right now. Are we going to expose them all for the sake of profit?.” Knotts said.

Other business owners are grateful for the CDC’s new guidance and the governor’s major modification for masks.

“We were very excited because it was an opportunity for our customers to come back and get out,” said Taleona Mayfield, owner of Jewellry Unique Gifts & Accessories.

Mayfield’s Winston-Salem jewelry shop has seen sales slump. She’s ready to have them rebound this summer and feels the new less restrictive rules will help a lot.

“We go through so much as small businesses. So the timing couldn’t have been more perfect,” Mayfield said.

She’s ready to get back to business as usual with her customers.

“It’s been an opportunity to be online, but it’s nothing like seeing our customers face to face,” she said.

An opportunity another is excited about too, while keeping in mind this pandemic is not over.

“What happens if an infection hits your restaurant or hits your business? You’re going to have to shut down. So if you’re driven to make money, it could end up costing you,” Knotts said.

Another reason why he will make masks a must at Seafood Destiny.