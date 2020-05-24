Triad breweries reopen during Phase 2

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Breweries are back open for business in the Triad.

Not long after the governor’s office clarified that breweries and wineries could open under Phase 2, a few taprooms immediately announced their grand reopening.

“Just having a beer on draft is the best feeling ever,” said Mary Garner Oden, Marketing Director at Oden Brewing Co. in Greensboro.

A slow stream of customers stopped by and sipped a beer at Oden Brewing for the first time in weeks.

“We were very nervous that there could be a big wave of people,” Garner Oden said.

“It’s just nice to get out once in a while and just enjoy a beer,” said customer Adam Watson.

A similar scene downtown at Joymongers. The brewery also reopened Saturday. Even with a slightly larger crowd, people kept their distance and wore face coverings.

“Taking our part to be spacious and cautious of others,” Watson said.

Something that customers at Oden Brewing told FOX8 felt weird but comforting.

“I’d much rather have one on and feel more comfortable going out and doing things,” said customer Abbey Shoaf.

“So far, everyone that’s come has been really, really respectful. We really appreciate everybody whose come out. If you’re not coming here, please go and get out at some of the other breweries in town,” Garner Oden said.

FOX8 reached out to other breweries in the Triad.

Gypsy-Road Brewing in Kernersville also reopened Saturday. Brown Truck Brewing in High Point plans to open after the holiday weekend and will spend the next few days rearranging their patio to enforce social distancing.