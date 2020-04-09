Triad braces for possibility of stricter store guidelines

We’ve heard of stores like Harris Teeter and Walmart putting a limit on how many shoppers can be inside at once.

Could these rules soon be put in place for all grocery stores and businesses across the state?

On Wednesday, Governor Roy Cooper said he will most likely sign executive orders that would put those restrictions in place statewide.

At 7 p.m. Wednesday, new restrictions on essential stores in Burlington took effect.

Going forward businesses are required to limit the number of shoppers inside stores. These new rules are in place to better follow social distancing guidelines in our communities.

“I think keeping track of how many people are in stores at one time will help with social distancing, and allowing people that are in stores to have their space to do what they need to do. To get in and out and let the next group come though,” said Angel Talavera, a shopper in Burlington.

The governor is expected to make an announcement on those statewide executive orders as early as Thursday.