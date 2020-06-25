Triad bars respond after Gov. Roy Cooper delays Phase 3 reopening plan

GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Wednesday, Governor Roy Copper decided North Carolina is not ready to enter Phase 3 at the end of the week.

It was hard news to take for businesses that have been shut down since mid-March.

“Everyday I look for new grants and loans or just programs. I’m being really frugal and I’m going to be really frugal when we reopen,” said Danielle Bull, the owner of Bull’s Tavern.

The governor already vetoed proposed legislation that would allow bars, gyms and fitness centers to reopen.

Governor Cooper’s decision to pause Phase 2 means those businesses will have to wait at least another three weeks before potentially welcoming back customers.

“Of course it’s heartbreaking. I don’t know how many of us are going to be able to make it and weather the storm. I know some that won’t. Hopefully we will be able to,” Dustin Keene, the owner of Flat Iron.

Like so many others, Keene has watched his business’s reopening date get pushed back.

“Unfortunately for all the small business owners that aren’t allowed to open, the bills remain,” said Keene.

In the meantime, Keene is focusing his efforts on how to make sure his relationships with his customers outlast the pandemic.

“I spend a lot of time thinking about how can I make everything better. What would really wow someone so that when they do have a choice to come back and do this if they choose to, will they and what will that look like,” said Keene.

Governor Cooper says the earliest the state could enter Phase 3 is July 17.