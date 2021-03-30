Too many children faced learning loss during remote learning; This is what Guilford County Schools is doing to change that

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A big consequence from the pandemic has been learning loss for students who spent months learning remotely.

Guilford County Schools had assessments done to see the extent of learning loss since last year. Part of the tests looked at reading assessment for kindergarten through third grade students. It showed for students who tested in person, 47% of kindergarten students tested at or above average in reading, 37% of first grade students were at or above average, and 41% of second grade students did.

District officials want to see improvements in literacy in these young students.

“So research has shown and we’ve done a lot of professional development with our teachers, that that early reading growth is key, so again we’re starting as early as we can with our pre-kindergarten students and really trying to hone in on those basic foundational reading skills so they can be successful in their later grades and throughout life,” said Megan Rives, the elementary literacy supervisor for Guilford County Schools.

One of the ways the district is helping these young students improve their reading skills and literacy is through a reading program called Waterford Reading Academy.

“This is new for us this year. We actually started implementation with Waterford this summer when we realized a lot of our students being out of school for a large chunk of time last year and then with remote learning. So then we started working with it this summer, and we received lots of good feedback. And the kids are really excited to work in the program,” Rives said.

What helps set this program apart is that it helps meet students at their individual level.

“So it’s a personalized learning software program where the students log in and it adapts automatically to their learning experiences based on their skill level and where they need to work specifically in the areas of reading. So it’s really ideal for those younger aged students,” she said.

The program is designed to feel like a game so students have fun while they are learning and improving their reading skills. It’s also versatile and is able to be used as an additional resource in the classroom and at home.

“We are using the program daily in our schools. It ranges about 15 to 20 minutes a day. So it’s short snippets or sessions that the kids can log on at school. But the great thing about Waterford is that it is also available for home use. It can be used on a laptop, a desktop computer, an iPad, a Samsung tablet,” Rives said.

The school district is also able to see the success of the program over the last several months.

“And the percentage of usage has grown, so the more students are in there using the program the more familiar with it they’re going to get with it and then they’re going to build their schools, so we have seen an increase in the student performance as well as the usage of the program,” she said.

Families are also able to download the Waterford Mentor software to check on their students’ progress and even access more activities for students.

Guilford Parent Academy is helping parents connect to this free program. It will be available through this summer as a resource.