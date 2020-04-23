Tom Hanks sends typewriter as gift to bullied boy named ‘Corona’

Tom Hanks has gifted an Australian boy a typewriter.

While the actor and his wife, Rita Wilson, were quarantined with the coronavirus in Australia, an eight-year-old wrote a letter to the couple.

He told them he was being bullied because his name is “Corona.”

Hanks decided to give him a typewriter he had brought with him to Australia, which happens to be made by the Corona brand.

Hanks told Corona to ask an adult how the typewriter works and to ask him back using it.

He signed the letter with a quote from his “Toy Story” franchise: “You’ve got a friend in me.