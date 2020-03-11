Timeline: Where did North Carolina’s newest coronavirus patients go, and when?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County said the latest five people who tested positive for COVID-19 didn’t start showing symptoms until two days after a Biogen conference in Boston. They’re providing a timeline for where they were in our area and when.

They said on Feb. 29, one of them voted early at Millbrook Exchange Community Center in Raleigh.

“It makes me want to turn around and not use the bathroom, use the facility,” September Gee said.

“Everybody is in high alert, of course. And now that there’s five more, that is going to get everyone kind of in an uproar,” Nicole Luna added.

Then from March 2-5, those infected went to work at the Biogen offices in Research Triangle Park. The company is having its employees and contractors work from home. Also during that timeframe, these people traveled between Raleigh-Durham International Airport and Boston.

“No concerns at all. Yup, I feel comfortable traveling and I’ve been traveling for several weeks now. No issues,” said Patrick Pettit, who traveled through RDU.

“I’ve been washing my hands, as much as possible. Just trying to be sensible about how I’m traveling,” Grainne Coogin who traveled through RDU said.

On March 4, the county said one of them ate at Zest Café and Home Art on Six Forks Road in Raleigh.

“We’re in the process of bleaching and sanitizing,” Zest owner Ben Swirsky said.

Swirsky and his wife said they learned of the situation Tuesday afternoon. The family-owned business immediately closed and started cleaning. They’ve also hired an outside company to professionally clean the place.

“We’re going to do our absolute most in our power to make sure everything has been cleaned, sanitized, bleached,” Swirsky said.

Wake County is only sharing the names of places where there was an increased risk of public exposure. The CDC is defining close contact as being within six feet of someone infected for at least 10 minutes.

