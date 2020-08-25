Thousands in Guilford County still looking for work, filing unemployment claims

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Just under 25,000 people in Guilford County are still looking for work and filing unemployment claims each week.

There is a 10% unemployment rate in the community. In June, the unemployment rate was 14.9%.

While the job market slowly improves, the need for financial assistance remains a top priority.

People in the Piedmont are trying to navigate the new Division of Employment Security process for filing claims while also waiting to see if they qualify for other financial supplements.

“I was working at Carolina Container, and I got laid off,” explained Bobby Dumas from High Point.

Like so many others, the first thing he did when he got notice last week was call DES to file an unemployment claim.

He started the process then found out he needed to start over.

“It’s a little chaotic. They told me to call in last Sunday over the phone. When I attempted, the message said as of August 23, you can no longer call on the phone,” Dumas said.

With only his cell phone to access the website, Dumas went to Guilford Works for help.

“A lot of people don’t know they were open. But they’re open,” he said. “Now, I can just go online using my username and password, and it’s easy. I only have like ten questions. All yes or no.”

Dumas has successfully filed for his benefits and should get his money in the next few days.

“It’s better. No one wants to wait two or three hours [on hold],” he joked.

But Dumas’ situation is something that Chris Rivera, the Executive Director of Guilford Works, anticipates they will see more of.

“We have to consider the access to technology and access to internet for individuals to be able to do that,” he explained. “If they don’t have the right type of cell phone plan or smart phone or smart device, they may not be able to file on that. It could cause a hardship.”

On Tuesday afternoon, a few people were inside of the Greensboro building, using the computers to work through their own unemployment claims and figure out if they qualify for the Lost Wages Assistance Program.

“Individuals would have to be determined eligible for a minimum of $100 in weekly benefits amount. That’s different than the previous supplement,” Rivera said.

The FEMA funded $300 weekly supplement for up to three weeks helps a smaller pool of people than the previous $600 weekly supplement everyone on unemployment had received through the federal CARES Act.

Rivera is worried people won’t get the adequate help they need.

“We don’t know if individuals are not eligible for [the Lost Wages Assistance Program], whether or not there will be additional relief out there,” he explained. “This is a very challenging time for thousands of people in our community. They are in need, and I pray some level of relief will come.”

Rivera told FOX8 FEMA is working on how to distribute the additional funds, so no one has received the supplement just yet.

If you have questions or want to check if you’re eligible for the Lost Wages Assistance program, head to the DES website.