Though you may be vaccinated, not everyone may be eligible for $1 million vaccine drawing in NC. Here’s why

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Eligibility for North Carolina’s “Summer Cash” drawings may depend on where you get vaccinated.

The NCDHHS will pull names for the four, $1 million drawings from the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Management System (CVMS), an online portal where vaccine providers confirm a patient has been vaccinated.

A majority of adults who get the vaccine are eligible, but because the Veterans’ Administration (VA), Department of Defense (DOD), and Indian Health Service don’t use that system, people who are vaccinated through those agencies may not be entered to win.

“We do not yet have data from those who are vaccinated at a military installation, at a VA site, or the Indian Health Service,” said Hattie Gawande, Senior Policy and Intergovernmental Affairs Advisor at DHHS.

Gawande tells CBS 17 the NCDHHS is working to collect that data before the first drawing but says the DOD has already confirmed it won’t share that information with the state.

That means people who were vaccinated on Fort Bragg, or any other military base won’t be entered into the drawing.

“They don’t feel they can give us that data for reasons pertinent to national security but we’re hopeful we’ll be able to work it out with the VA and Indian health service,” said Gawande.

People who were vaccinated at a pharmacy participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program don’t have access to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine portal, but Gawande says they will be entered into the drawing.

“If they don’t find themselves, they shouldn’t panic. It doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re excluded. It just means that their provider didn’t have to invite them to create a profile for themselves.”

She added, “The same goes for people whose data gets entered via electronic health records at hospitals. Those folks will also automatically be entered into the drawing.”

The only way to double-check that your name and correct information is entered into the system is to log onto the vaccine portal. If you don’t have access to that, you should call your vaccine provider where you got the shot.

“But for the most part folks can trust that as long as they’re vaccinated in North Carolina as a resident, and aren’t subject to exclusions, that they are for the most part going to be included,” said Gawande.