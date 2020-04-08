Thomasville woman selling local care packages to help benefit small businesses

Coronavirus

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- The pandemic has been a tough blow for a lot of local businesses. 

While some have been forced to cut back or even shut down, others are using this as a time to try something new. 

Blythe Leonard, who owns a company in Thomasville, wanted to create something that lets her customers reach out to friends and help small businesses at the same time. 

FOX8's Brad Jones found that it starts with a box filled with items that are Made in North Carolina.

North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

