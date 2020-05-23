Thomasville High School student tests positive for COVID-19 after going to graduation event

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A graduate of Thomasville High School went to a graduation event on Wednesday after being tested for COVID-19. On Thursday, the test result was revealed to be positive, according to Thomasville City Schools Superintendent Cate Gentry.

After being tested for the coronavirus, people are asked to self-quarantine while they wait for the results.

The student went to the small gathering in the high school’s auditorium instead of self-quarantining.

Students in groups of around 10 went to the auditorium on Wednesday so they could be videotaped getting their diplomas, Gentry said. The school system plans to edit the videos together in order to recreate graduation virtually.

An honors ceremony the high school had planned has been canceled.

This week more staff will be welcomed back to the school to clean. They will be required to wear masks. Hand sanitizer stations have also been added.

Thomasville High School officials are still hoping for a first week of August gathering for graduation.

They don’t currently have a solid plan for what fall looks like and say a lot of ideas are being discussed while they wait for guidance from the NCDHHS, Gov. Cooper and the Coronavirus Task Force.