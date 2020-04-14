‘This is everything’; Thomasville pet salon owners say future uncertain after storm pummels business

Severe storms tore through the Piedmont Triad early Monday morning, and for many people, Mother Nature’s timing couldn’t have been worse.

“I guess I’m a little bit in shock. I don’t know what to do. Really we are just trying to clean. I just don’t know where to go from here,” said Azure Hensley, owner of Woof Worx.

When strong winds and rain rolled through Davidson County it damaged Woof Worx in Thomasville in the process. The building’s roof was ripped off, and water filled the inside.

“I don’t know. I’ve never had to deal with anything like this before,” said Hensley.

A few weeks ago Hensley had to shut down the pet grooming salon due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s been a roller coaster, up and down. You know, scared of the virus or scared of what it is going to do to our business,” said Hensley.

Over the weekend Hensley and her husband received a glimmer of hope in the mail, but it was short-lived.

“This weekend we just got a letter from the Department of Revenue saying that we were essential, and we could reopen, so we started calling everybody and scheduling them back in, until this morning, so now we don’t know when we will reopen,” said Hensley.

The plan was to start scheduling appointments as early as this week.

Now her business is once again being threatened by something out of her control.

“My husband and I, this is our only income, this is everything,” said Hensley.