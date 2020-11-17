‘This is a disease that has an equal opportunity infection’: Rural health care professionals react to spike in COVID-19 cases

Rural communities in North Carolina are being hit hard by the coronavirus.

The numbers are fueling growing concerns that small-town hospitals could become overwhelmed.

The chief medical officer at Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy says he feels confident in the hospital’s ability to handle the virus, but they need everyone to do their part.

“So, whether you live where there’s one person every acre or a thousand people every acre you’ve got to follow these same guidelines,” Dr. Jason Edsall said.

The State Health Department says since September nearly twice as many COVID-19 cases are being reported from rural counties compared to urban and suburban counties.

“We may have become complacent, thinking well it’s not going to hit us. We are rural, we don’t need to worry about our neighbors, we’ve got plenty of room and we can walk and do what we want to,” said Kitty Horton, manager of infection prevention at Northern Regional Hospital.

Horton says in the last month she’s seen a steady increase in hospitalizations. Hospital capacity has been at 76% to 80%. Those numbers include COVID-19 and non-COVID patients.

“Before a lot of this hit, we could just easily call and get a person transferred to a Baptist to a Moses Cone and that’s just not happening right now. We are having to keep some of our patients for several days,” Horton said.

It’s a big reason why health care professionals are pleading with rural communities to follow preventative guidelines, as larger hospitals become overwhelmed with their own cases.

“We may not agree with everything, but science has really backed with masking and hand hygiene and also certainly the social distancing,” Horton said.

Medical staff at Northern Regional Hospital say, no matter where you live, you are not exempt from the virus.

“This is an infection that doesn’t care about where you live, who your mom and daddy are, or how much money you earn. This is a disease that has an equal opportunity infection that can be spread from person to person, and at this point, there is no way to protect yourself other than to avoid getting it,” Edsall said.