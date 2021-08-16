Third vaccine dose offered in the Triad for people who are immunocompromised

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are now available locally for immunocompromised patients.

Right now, Wake Forest Baptist Health, Forsyth Public Health as well as Walgreen’s and CVS will be administering third doses for some.

Organ transplant recipient patients like Grace Hundley, of Davidson County, are excited for the opportunity to roll up their sleeves again.

“Getting the vaccine, while it’s helpful, it doesn’t mean that my body is going to create as many antibodies as a normal person’s body would,” Hundley said.

That’s the reason 23-year-old Hundley plans to get her third shot. She’s trying to protect herself from the deadly delta variant.

“I was born with a genetic mutation in my heart,” She explained. “My immune system is trained not to create antibodies,” Hundley said.

She has dilated cardiomyopathy — an enlarged heart that cannot pump blood effectively.

In December 2019, she was granted an early Christmas present — a second chance at life after doctors found her a match for a new heart.

While it was a successful transplant, more than a year later, COVID-19 poses a different threat.

She was as careful as possible by masking up, but she is now in the hospital after contracting the virus.

“If I hadn’t gotten the vaccine, I don’t think that I would’ve been alive, that I would’ve lived through COVID. And if I had, it would’ve been through a very serious battle on a ventilator for sure,” Hundley said.

She said she is relying on the third dose to keep her safe as the variant continues to surge.

“Getting the third vaccine and getting the ‘booster shot’ is important especially for those who are immunocompromised because it gives your body a second or third chance to create antibodies against COVID-19,” Hundley said.

The third dose should be of the same vaccine as the first two doses. This guidance only applies to Moderna or Pfizer.

It does not apply to the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.