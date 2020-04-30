‘Things may be different’: UNC-Greensboro holding strong through pandemic, but recovery will take time, chancellor says

College graduations across the country have been canceled and postponed, and many campuses are scrambling to finish the semester in a new digital space that no one was prepared for.

We caught up with UNC-Greensboro Chancellor Dr. Franklin Gilliam to find out how they’re planning to move forward.

“We’re like a lot of institutions and organizations having to be highly adaptable and flexible. As you are aware, we put about 99% of our classes online this spring, trying to make it to the end of the spring semester,” Dr. Gilliam said.

He tells FOX8 there are about 100 students with no other options still in dorms. And students who moved back home are in environments that may not be conducive to concentrating on classwork.

“This has been an extraordinarily swift pivot,” he said. “They’ve had to disrupt their lives, move, take the classes online, find a place to study, and then on top of that family obligations once they get home.”

Dr. Gilliam says UNCG has refunded students about $7.5 million for housing and more than $2 million for dining. He says getting students re-enrolled will be one of their biggest challenges and priorities.

“We’re trying our best to make it financially feasible, A, for them to get through the term, B, for them to enroll in summer school classes to continue to make progress toward their degree, and, C, to make it more likely they’ll return in the fall,” he said.

He says UNCG got $18.6 million dollars from the CARES Act. Half goes directly to students for emergency aid. The other half covers expenses and lost revenue for the university.

He estimates their costs and lost revenue to be at least $22 million, so there’s a gap.

While working through all the unknowns, he squashed speculation that classes could move entirely online.

“The actual process of learning is just for many students better in a face-to-face environment,” Gilliam said. “We’ll find that some things can be done online, and we’ll do that. But I think this is going to force us to look at what kind of academic program do we present to the students.”

Dr. Gilliam says post-COVID-19 UNCG will be different, and that recovery will take time.

“This university has been around 126 years,” he said. “It’s survived world wars and recessions and depressions and major demonstrations. It will continue to survive. There are going to be theater productions again. There are going to be lectures again. There are going to be games again at some point. But things may be different. They may not be as we’re used to them.”