These grocery store chains have special hours for seniors and those most vulnerable to coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grocery store chains across the United States are hosting special hours for the elderly and people with weakened immune systems so they can safely shop for essentials during the coronavirus pandemic.

People over the age of 60 and immuno-deficient individuals are at higher risk of dying from the highly contagious COVID-19 than young and healthy members of the general population, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

These individuals may be more vulnerable than others while grocery shopping. Stores around the country have been flooded with frantic shoppers buying toilet paper, non-perishable goods and other household items in recent weeks.

In response, major retailers have begun carving out time for those more vulnerable to the virus to buy food and supplies without having to worry about large crowds.

Publix

On Thursday, Publix became one of the latest major grocery store to announce special hours for senior citizens. Publix customers who are 65 and older can shop at store locations nationwide on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. beginning next week. Publix's pharmacy will open for seniors at 7 am on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, the company said in a written statement.

Walmart

From March 24 through April 28, Walmart stores will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers 60 and older. This will start one hour before the store opens. Their pharmacies and vision centers will also be open during this time, they said.

Target

At Target, seniors and people with health issues will be allowed to shop an hour before the stores open on Wednesday mornings, according to a statement released Tuesday.

Whole Foods also announced special hours for seniors on Tuesday. The Amazon-owned grocery chain's stores in the U.S. and Canada now serve customers 60 and older an hour before opening for the general public.

Dollar General

In a statement, Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos his company's stores will dedicate the first hour of each day to seniors looking to shop.

Harris Teeter

Harris Teeter announced senior shopping hours for all stores starting Monday, March 23. Every Monday and Thursday mornings from 6 a.m. - 7 a.m. shoppers aged 60 and over can shop.

The Matthews based grocery store also will designate ExpressLane Online Shopping pick-up times from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. for seniors only every Thursday until further notice. They will waive the $4.95 fee and offer $5 delivery for seniors.

Costco

The bulk retailer said in a statement Saturday that it will open its doors for members 60 years and older every Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. The special hours will begin March 24.

The Fresh Market

The store designated the first hour of each weekday for senior shoppers and those most at-risk of coronavirus. The grocery chain said those hours are from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday.

Trader Joe's

Starting Monday, the specialty supermarket is reserving the first hour of its day for senior citizens.

Lowes Foods

Lowes Foods is dedicating 7 to 8 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday as shopping hours for seniors and others who are vulnerable to the virus. Those who are not at risk are being asked to shop at Lowes Foods after 8 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays or other days of the week. The special shopping hours are in place until further notice.