Here are the Greensboro restaurants offering delivery, takeout as dining rooms close

Coronavirus

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- As more restaurants close their doors over coronavirus concerns, the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce has released a list of local restaurants offering delivery or takeout.

This list is not a complete list of every Greensboro restaurant offering takeout or delivery.

We recommend that you contact your favorite restaurant to find out what they are currently offering and how you can support their business.

RESTAURANTSDELIVERYTAKEOUT
1618 DowntownX
AcropolisGrubhub, Takeout CentralX
B. Christopher's SteakhouseX
Bad Daddy's Burger BarDoorDashX
Baked DowntownX
Blackginger SushiUber Eats, Postmates, DoorDashX
Blaze PizzaX
Blue DenimCLOSED
BodegaX
BonchonDoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats
BravoGrubhubX
Cafe EuropaX
Cafe Pasta & GrillGrubhub, Takeout Central, Uber Eats, DoorDash, PostmatesX
Carrabba'sXX
Cheesecakes by AlexDoorDashX
Chez GeneseX
Cincy’sGrubhub
CoreLife EateryX
Corner SliceX
Dames Chicken and WafflesDoorDashX
Deep Roots MarketX
Fat TuesdayXX
Flaviano’s Mexican RestaurantXX
Fisher'sX
GhassansDoorDashX
GIA: Drink Eat ListenGrubhub
Grey's TavernX
Harper's RestaurantX
Jerusalem MarketGrubhub, Postmates, Uber Eats, DoorDashX
KauX
Lao RestaurantX
Leblon Brazilian SteakhouseX
Liberty OakXX
Little Brother BrewingX
Los ChicosX
M’CoulsX
MacheteX
Manny's Universal CaféGrubhub, PostmatesX
Mellow MushroomUber Eats, Takeout CentralX
Melt Kitchen and BarX
Monk's Cheesesteaks & CheeseburgersGrubhub, Postmates, DoorDashX
Midori Japansese HibachiGruhubX
Mythos GrillDoorDashX
Natty Green's PubChowNowX
Pizzeria L’italianoGrubhubX
Poke BowlX
Rascals TavernGrubhubX
Ruth's Chris Steak HouseX
Sage MuleX
Smith Street DinerX
Smohk'dX
The Social on FriendlyDoorDash, ChowNowX
South End BrewingX
SubwayX
A Sweet Success! BakeryXX
Taco MamaX
The Village TavernXX
UndercurrentX
Union Coffee Co.X
Vitality BowlsDoorDash, Uber Eats, PostmatesX
Viva ChickenDoorDashX
Well Café & Juice BarX
Yum Yum Better Ice CreamX
ZetoXX
North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

