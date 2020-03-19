Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- As more restaurants close their doors over coronavirus concerns, the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce has released a list of local restaurants offering delivery or takeout.

This list is not a complete list of every Greensboro restaurant offering takeout or delivery.

We recommend that you contact your favorite restaurant to find out what they are currently offering and how you can support their business.

RESTAURANTS DELIVERY TAKEOUT 1618 Downtown X Acropolis Grubhub, Takeout Central X B. Christopher's Steakhouse X Bad Daddy's Burger Bar DoorDash X Baked Downtown X Blackginger Sushi Uber Eats, Postmates, DoorDash X Blaze Pizza X Blue Denim CLOSED Bodega X Bonchon DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats Bravo Grubhub X Cafe Europa X Cafe Pasta & Grill Grubhub, Takeout Central, Uber Eats, DoorDash, Postmates X Carrabba's X X Cheesecakes by Alex DoorDash X Chez Genese X Cincy’s Grubhub CoreLife Eatery X Corner Slice X Dames Chicken and Waffles DoorDash X Deep Roots Market X Fat Tuesday X X Flaviano’s Mexican Restaurant X X Fisher's X Ghassans DoorDash X GIA: Drink Eat Listen Grubhub Grey's Tavern X Harper's Restaurant X Jerusalem Market Grubhub, Postmates, Uber Eats, DoorDash X Kau X Lao Restaurant X Leblon Brazilian Steakhouse X Liberty Oak X X Little Brother Brewing X Los Chicos X M’Couls X Machete X Manny's Universal Café Grubhub, Postmates X Mellow Mushroom Uber Eats, Takeout Central X Melt Kitchen and Bar X

Monk's Cheesesteaks & Cheeseburgers Grubhub, Postmates, DoorDash X Midori Japansese Hibachi Gruhub X Mythos Grill DoorDash X Natty Green's Pub ChowNow X Pizzeria L’italiano Grubhub X Poke Bowl X Rascals Tavern Grubhub X Ruth's Chris Steak House X Sage Mule X Smith Street Diner X Smohk'd X The Social on Friendly DoorDash, ChowNow X South End Brewing X Subway X A Sweet Success! Bakery X X Taco Mama X The Village Tavern X X Undercurrent X Union Coffee Co. X Vitality Bowls DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates X Viva Chicken DoorDash X Well Café & Juice Bar X Yum Yum Better Ice Cream X Zeto X X

