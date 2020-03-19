GREENSBORO, N.C. -- As more restaurants close their doors over coronavirus concerns, the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce has released a list of local restaurants offering delivery or takeout.
This list is not a complete list of every Greensboro restaurant offering takeout or delivery.
We recommend that you contact your favorite restaurant to find out what they are currently offering and how you can support their business.
|RESTAURANTS
|DELIVERY
|TAKEOUT
|1618 Downtown
|X
|Acropolis
|Grubhub, Takeout Central
|X
|B. Christopher's Steakhouse
|X
|Bad Daddy's Burger Bar
|DoorDash
|X
|Baked Downtown
|X
|Blackginger Sushi
|Uber Eats, Postmates, DoorDash
|X
|Blaze Pizza
|X
|Blue Denim
|CLOSED
|Bodega
|X
|Bonchon
|DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats
|Bravo
|Grubhub
|X
|Cafe Europa
|X
|Cafe Pasta & Grill
|Grubhub, Takeout Central, Uber Eats, DoorDash, Postmates
|X
|Carrabba's
|X
|X
|Cheesecakes by Alex
|DoorDash
|X
|Chez Genese
|X
|Cincy’s
|Grubhub
|CoreLife Eatery
|X
|Corner Slice
|X
|Dames Chicken and Waffles
|DoorDash
|X
|Deep Roots Market
|X
|Fat Tuesday
|X
|X
|Flaviano’s Mexican Restaurant
|X
|X
|Fisher's
|X
|Ghassans
|DoorDash
|X
|GIA: Drink Eat Listen
|Grubhub
|Grey's Tavern
|X
|Harper's Restaurant
|X
|Jerusalem Market
|Grubhub, Postmates, Uber Eats, DoorDash
|X
|Kau
|X
|Lao Restaurant
|X
|Leblon Brazilian Steakhouse
|X
|Liberty Oak
|X
|X
|Little Brother Brewing
|X
|Los Chicos
|X
|M’Couls
|X
|Machete
|X
|Manny's Universal Café
|Grubhub, Postmates
|X
|Mellow Mushroom
|Uber Eats, Takeout Central
|X
|Melt Kitchen and Bar
|X
|Monk's Cheesesteaks & Cheeseburgers
|Grubhub, Postmates, DoorDash
|X
|Midori Japansese Hibachi
|Gruhub
|X
|Mythos Grill
|DoorDash
|X
|Natty Green's Pub
|ChowNow
|X
|Pizzeria L’italiano
|Grubhub
|X
|Poke Bowl
|X
|Rascals Tavern
|Grubhub
|X
|Ruth's Chris Steak House
|X
|Sage Mule
|X
|Smith Street Diner
|X
|Smohk'd
|X
|The Social on Friendly
|DoorDash, ChowNow
|X
|South End Brewing
|X
|Subway
|X
|A Sweet Success! Bakery
|X
|X
|Taco Mama
|X
|The Village Tavern
|X
|X
|Undercurrent
|X
|Union Coffee Co.
|X
|Vitality Bowls
|DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates
|X
|Viva Chicken
|DoorDash
|X
|Well Café & Juice Bar
|X
|Yum Yum Better Ice Cream
|X
|Zeto
|X
|X