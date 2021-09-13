‘The primary impact is just on the quality of your life’: Cone Health care clinic helping COVID long-haulers

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Standing up and sitting down are basic movements that would have exhausted Megan Hanes this time last year.

“My muscles were just so weak,” she said.

She had COVID-19 in June 2020. The battle continued long after being cleared of the virus. Hanes’ muscle weakness and fatigue continued for months.

It wasn’t until December 2020 that she felt 50 percent better. She was a COVID long-hauler.

Hanes’ doctor suggested that she get further evaluation from the Cone Health Post Covid-19 Care Center that opened in March of this year.

The center helps long-haulers and recently released hospitalized COVID patients with a variety of recovery needs including respiratory issues, memory loss, loss or altered taste and smell and muscle weakness.

“They can be three, six months out. I’ve had a few that’s even a year out and still having some of these symptoms,” Family Nurse Practitioner Tonya Nichols said.

“My oxygen levels were fine, but I couldn’t walk for six minutes straight, so that is how I got my physical therapy referral. That’s when we saw how deconditioned I truly was,” Hanes said.

Hanes worked with physical therapist Allen Ralls for three months and completed programs that focused on walking and strength.

“The primary impact is just on the quality of your life and getting back to the things that you would like to do,” he said.

“I feel the best I have felt probably in the whole over the year span,” Hanes said.

Call (336) 323-5280 to schedule an appointment at the Cone Health Post Covid-19 Care Center in Greensboro.