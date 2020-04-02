Texas city fining people $1,000 for not wearing masks

Travelers wear protective mask as they walk through in terminal 5 at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

LAREDO, Texas — A Texas city wants everyone to do their part to stop the spread of the coronavirus, and not taking heed could be costly, KTRK reports.

The City of Laredo has issued a new ordinance requiring all people in the city over 5 years old to put on a mask before leaving their homes.

According to KTRK, anyone who fails to comply with this new rule could be charged with a misdemeanor and fined up to $1,000.

The city took this step while the U.S. Surgeon General is asking the CDC to find ways to keep asymptomatic people from spreading the virus.