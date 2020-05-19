Texas bar says they plan to defy governor’s orders to stay closed

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Texas bar is opening its doors despite the governor’s orders that bars can reopen on Friday.

The owner of the Whiskey Girl Bar says she cannot go another week without income, so they opened their doors Monday.

City officials say they will not be enforcing any of the governor’s orders.

But businesses could lose their licenses or be fined by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

We want to be respectful. This isn’t to be blatantly disrespectful, but we do have to take a stand at some point and do whats best for us,” said Kelsey Lanier with the Whiskey Girl Bar.

Governor Greg Abbott announced that certain businesses will be able to open immediately, including child care facilities, massage parlors, youth clubs and sports facilities.

Then on Friday, several other businesses will be able to open at 25% capacity, including bars, bowling alleys, bingo halls, zoos and aquariums.