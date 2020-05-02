Tennessee churches prepare plans to gradually reopen as state eases restrictions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — Churches in Nashville will likely remain closed for the foreseeable future, but places of worship around middle Tennessee are starting to form plans to come back together.

On the final day of Tennessee’s stay-at-home order, church parking lots across middle Tennessee are empty.

“It’s been a season of uneasiness,” said Robby Gallaty, the senior pastor at Long Hollow Baptist Church.”When you can go to a concert at the Ryman, that’s when you can come to Long Hollow.”

The church in Hendersonville has developed a gradual plan in line with the governors to return to their Sunday gatherings that draw in over 2,700 people.

“We don’t feel the rush to come back for a scenario that’s very different than people are used to,” Galaxy said.

Churches and their pastors across the region are patient but eager.

“I can’t wait to be all back together…I’m thankful for technology and thankful for this time because God is working in a mighty way, but there is something missing,” said Jeff Simmons, the lead pastor at Rolling Hills Community Church.

On the way back to normalcy, churchgoers are finding a new normal.

“I think…we really have to be prepared to really have a hybrid approach. Some people will watch online. Some people will be in person,” Galaxy said. “We don’t want to come back in lamentation, we want to come back in celebration.”

“I think what COVID has showed us is that people want hope,” Simmons said.