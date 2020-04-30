Teenagers don’t need to take a road test to get their license in Georgia due to social distancing concerns

ATLANTA — Teenagers in Georgia won’t have to pass a road test to get their driver’s licenses after the governor suspended the requirement, WSB reports.

More than 5,000 teenagers take the road test each week, but when the coronavirus hit, the state ended up with a backlog of 30,000 people waiting to take the test.

The decision to temporarily waive the requirement comes as social distancing precaution to prevent the spread of the virus.

“What the executive order does, it allows the teen driver to go to that next phase without having to take that road test because of social distancing problems, obviously, in trying to provide the test,” said Spencer Moore, the commissioner at the Department of Driver Services, WSB reports.

Now, teenagers can apply for a provisional license on the Georgia Department of Driver Services website. In order to get it, they will need about 40 hours of driver training and the affidavits to prove it.

“Many of them are trained in those settings and they are ready to go,” Moore said. “We see a very high pass rate. We see more than 80 percent on their first round go.”

When a new driver gets approved, they can print out a temporary provisional license. The real deal comes later in the mail.