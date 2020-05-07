Teen McDonald’s workers shot by angry customers over dining room closed due to coronavirus, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A bizarre story is unfolding at a McDonald’s near southwest 89th and Penn late Wednesday evening.

Around 6:30, police say two women went inside, expecting to be able to sit down and eat, but because of COVID-19, McDonald’s dining rooms are still closed.

When the women were informed of that, police say an argument broke out, and soon after one of them pulled out a gun.

“Whenever the employees advised them that the restaurant was closed due to COVID-19, the suspects became agitated and fired two to three rounds at employees,” captain said.

Two teenaged workers were shot; one in the left arm, and the other in his right shoulder.

Both were rushed to the hospital but are expected to survive.

A third employee was also hurt. Police believe she fell during the shooting and hit her head.

Officers say the two women tried to make a run for it.

“They were both described as being black females, one of the suspects having tattoos on their neck and they were both carrying backpacks,” captain said. “They were quickly apprehended just two blocks south of the restaurant.”

Police are thinking about their own safety as Oklahomans struggle to cope with the pandemic.

“We just take extra precautions for our personal safety and the safety of witnesses, suspects and victims,” captain said.