Teen helps isolated virus patients connect with loved ones

A Rhode Island teen says he is not done with work after his nonprofit group quickly met its goal to collect 650 donated smartphones and tablets to isolated coronavirus patients for communications with their loved ones.

Kaya Suner helped co-found the COVID-Connectors with two friends while isolating himself in New Hampshire because both of his parents work as emergency room physicians in Rhode Island.

Kaya says he was looking for ways to help during the crisis, and his mother suggested that he collects donated smart communication devices to help isolated coronavirus patients who could not afford to buy smartphones and tablets.

“There’s a ban on visitation in the hospitals right now. And patients, you know, don’t have the abilities to connect with their loved ones, so that’s kind of where we step in,” the 19-year-old Suner says.

That idea evolved into COVID Connectors nonprofit in a matter of days.

“So I just posted on Facebook and said, ‘hey, if anybody has any devices, let me know and I can work up my parents to get them into hospitals.’ And the response was pretty overwhelming just on Facebook alone,” Suner says. “And I then needed to figure out, you know, how am I gonna get these devices into the hospitals, really? So that’s when I decided to kind of make this an organization and we would partner with nonprofits to start collecting these donations on a larger scale.”

The initiative caught the attention of Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, who praised Suner’s group in public – fueling further support, including a hefty donation from Amazon.

“And we reach our goal for Rhode Island in a week, and then after that we expanded to Massachusetts and then Catholic Medical Center in New Hampshire. And that’s kind of where we are now. We’re looking to expand to New York,” he says.

The initiative has enabled patients to participate remotely in birthday celebration for loved ones, meet newborns and catch up on daily life outside the hospital, he says.

The donated devices have even helped dying patients find a semblance of peace amid the devastating loneliness of physical isolation from spiritual caregivers, he says.

“One family member said that they had someone in the hospital who wanted their last rites read and we were able to get an iPad to them and they had their last rites read to them, which is just like … it’s very touching.”

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

New confirmed infections per day in the U.S. exceed 20,000, and deaths per day are well over 1,000, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

Suner is concerned that the current talk of reopening the country might distract from the reality that the pandemic is still ravaging lives and that isolated poor patients still need to communicate with loved ones.

“We’ve heard a lot about the country reopening and about the need dissipating, but it really is not. There’s still patients inside of hospitals who don’t have the ability to communicate with their families. And hospitals are still begging us for devices,” he says.