Teen girl caught, 2 other juveniles sought for breaking into Raleigh school to ride skateboards, deputies say

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police lights (Getty Images)

Police lights (Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A teen girl was detained and Wake County deputies are looking for two other juveniles connected to a Thursday break-in at a Raleigh elementary school, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Deputies responded to a breaking and entering call at Smith Magnet Elementary School around 2 a.m. Thursday. A Wake County Public Schools security guard had seen three people inside the school riding skateboards, the release said.

Deputies arrived to find three people behind the school. Two male juveniles fled the scene, but deputies did detain a 16-year-old girl. She was later released to the custody of her mother, the release said.

“Juvenile petitions will be taken out for the appropriate charges and the investigation will continue to identify the two at-large suspects,” the release said.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories
North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter