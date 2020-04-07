Tanger Outlets board of directors, leadership team reduce salaries to maintain employee health benefits

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The board of directors and executive leadership team with Tanger Outlets have reduced their salaries to maintain the healthcare benefits for their employees, according to a Tanger Outlets statement.

The full statement is provided below:

“The Tanger Outlets executive leadership team and Board of Directors have elected to temporarily reduce their base salaries and cash retainers, respectively, in an effort to avoid a workforce reduction and to maintain healthcare benefits for all employees during the COVID-19 crisis. Steven B. Tanger, CEO of Tanger Outlets, has agreed to a 50% reduction and the remainder of the Company’s named executive officers have agreed to a 25% reduction. Lesser reductions in salaries and wages for other officers and certain employees will also apply. Tanger is currently working with its tenants to facilitate the monetization of excess inventory when its centers, substantially all of which are open-air, re-open. The Company continues to provide its properties for blood drives, food collection sites, curbside food pick-up, law enforcement and emergency medical services staging areas and related services to the communities it serves.”