Tanger Center, Greensboro Coliseum struggle amid pandemic

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Tanger Center and Greensboro Coliseum are facing challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic.

1,000 events so far have been canceled, rescheduled or postponed.

At the Greensboro Coliseum, 750 events were affected, and 250 events at the Tanger Center have been affected. The Tanger Center opening date is still yet to be determined.

The Coliseum has lost $7,504,978 so far and is operating with 24 current vacancies as the pandemic continues to affect events. Coliseum officials are applying for federal COVID relief grants.

Expenses are being restricted to physical plant maintenance, security and service contracts.

Cone Health and Guilford County staff members spent Monday preparing to open the Special Events Center at the Coliseum as a large-scale COVID-19 vaccination clinic Tuesday.

“I don’t know of anything we’ve had of this magnitude,” said Deborah Grant, who serves as Cone Health’s chief nursing officer in the Ambulatory Division.

Staff members stood in line for a practice run of the clinic, moving from a waiting area in the center’s lobby to registration. One employee took a seat in a wheelchair as another staff member pushed her to the next station.

“We get your name, your address, so we make sure we have the information on you. Then you’ll be moved to your vaccination spot,” Grant explained.

Nurses and CNAs will have the capacity to administer 144 vaccines per hour. A spokesperson for Cone Health said they hope to give 1,000 starting Tuesday and increase to about 1,500 on Thursday or Friday.

Drive-thru COVID testing was also done in the parking lot.

The Tanger Center has hosted virtual events and held the Greensboro Symphony Youth Orchestra rehearsal in October.

The Coliseum is holding dates in April, May and June for several state, regional and national youth sporting events that traditionally attract large numbers of participants accompanied by parents, family members and friends who stay multiple nights at local hotels and dine at area restaurants.

Several concerts, including Justin Bieber, Elton John, Kane Brown and Dan + Shay have been rescheduled and remain on sale as well.

The Tanger Center is holding dates for Greensboro Symphony POPS and Masterworks concerts that are subject to state approval on indoor mass gatherings.

The Broadway Series is also anticipated to start in October.