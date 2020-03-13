Tanger Center grand opening in Greensboro ‘will continue as currently scheduled’ amid coronavirus concerns

Steven Tanger visits Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts for the first time

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One week remains until the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts is set to open in Greensboro.

As other events, such as the ACC Tournament, are canceled over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, the Tanger Center and Greensboro Coliseum issued a statement Thursday night alluding to the possibility of "revised event and ticketing information."

It's unclear specifically how the center's grand opening could be impacted.

"The Greensboro Coliseum Complex and Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts are aware of the recommendations announced today by Gov. Cooper advising postponing or canceling any gatherings of more than 100 people to help combat the current COVID-19 outbreak. We remain in active communication with our promoters regarding the status of their respective events. As updates become available, we will be communicating revised event and ticketing information to our patrons, media and general public."

The center said in an additional statement that it is "a brand-new venue and will be cleaned and sanitized upon opening. Daily cleaning and disinfecting surfaces are a regular procedure."

The Tanger Center says no public health agencies or the Centers for Disease Control have recommended canceling entertainment events like concerts, Broadway shows or other special events in theaters.

"The safety and security of our guests and employees is our highest priority," the center said. "We are following the lead of our city, state and federal elected officials as we implement strategies recommended by public health authorities and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in our venue."

Josh Groban (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

As such, events will continue as currently scheduled.

Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Josh Groban is scheduled to perform for the grand opening at 8 p.m. March 20.

Tickets have been on sale since March 2.

Visit the Tanger Center website for more information or to purchase tickets.