Talk directly to Guilford County doctors about the COVID-19 vaccines in United Way virtual event; ‘We don’t want people to operate out of fear’

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — An important conversation is happening in the community to help people learn more about COVID-19 vaccines directly from medical professionals in Guilford County.

The African American Initiative from the United Way of Greater High Point is putting on the town hall hosted by FOX8’s Natalie Wilson. It’s meant to give people information about whether they should get vaccinated and what to expect when they do.

“We came together and said, ‘Hey, we need to have a conversation in our community about the myths of this vaccine and the safety of this vaccine and make sure folks are getting the facts from local health care community who live and work in our community,’” said Joe Barnes with the United Way of Greater High Point.

The panel will be made up of four different doctors: Dr. Linda Taylor, an emergency medicine specialist with Wake Forest Baptist Health in High Point; Dr. Wayne Beauford, a cardiovascular and pulmonary disease specialist with Bethany Medical Center; Dr. Iulia Vann from the Guilford County Health Department; and Dr. Veita Bland, a clinical hypertension specialist and board-certified family medicine physician.

The State Department of Health and Human Services has said people in historically marginalized communities have experienced unequal access to health care, neglect and maltreatment. That has caused a lack of trust in the medical system and in the COVID 19 vaccines for many people.

There is also historical mistreatment of vaccines for African Americans, including the “Tuskegee Study of Untreated Syphillis.” In the Tuskegee study, researchers with the Public Health Service studied 400 Black men who had syphillis, along with about 200 who did not, according to the CDC. While the patients were told that they would receive medical care, they were not provided that care so that researchers could see how the illness progressed. The CDC website said, “The study was conducted without the benefit of patients’ informed consent.”

That, along with other historic mistreatment, is a factor in some people’s decisions on whether or not to get vaccinated today.

“So when you hear that in the barbershop or the beauty salon, you are standing in a restaurant, so it’s being talked about in the community. We just want to make sure people are getting the facts so they are making an informed decision,” Barnes said.

That’s why the United Way of Greater High Point is hosting this town hall. So people can get that information and get their questions answered to make a decision that can ultimately protect themselves and their loved ones.

“We don’t want people to operate out of fear. We want people to operate off of informed decisions and have faith in our medical community and our system and say, ‘Hey, this is a vaccine that can save my life, also can save one of my family members or somebody that I work with or bump into in the community.’ So it’s looking out for your brother or your sister,” Barnes said.

The town hall begins at 6 p.m. on Feb. 16 on Zoom.

To join the call, open Zoom and enter in the following Meeting ID: 964 2818 4071

Then put in the following passcode: AAI2021

Participants can text questions to (336) 577-4368.

For more information about the event, you can email Latoya.bullock@unitedwayhp.org or call (336) 883-4127.