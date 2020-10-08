Survivors of COVID-19 struggle to recover fully; hopeful for positive outcome in President Trump’s experimental treatment

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — In early April, Rockingham County’s Robin Barber ended up in the hospital with a severe case of COVID-19, where she stayed for 22 days, 19 of which were in the ICU.

Several months out from being released and Barber still endures the effects of the virus, including needing an oxygen machine to help her breathe most of the time.

She also is stuck with $50,000 worth of medical bills and has no way to pay them.

As she sits with her diagnosis, she is hopeful that the experimental treatment President Donald Trump received for his diagnosis works. Not just for him, but for other patients who have access to it.

She said she is hoping the best for the president and that, “I wish everyone could receive that kind of care, but unfortunately we just can’t.”