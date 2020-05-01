Surry County reports first coronavirus death

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Surry County has reported its first coronavirus death, according to a news release.

The Surry County Health and Nutrition Center says that a person died Friday from complications associated with the coronavirus.

The patient reportedly had underlying health conditions and was in their late 60s.

“We are saddened to learn of our first COVID-19 related death in Surry County,” Samantha Ange, Surry County health director, said. “Our hearts go out to the family during this difficult time. We are working tirelessly to educate and empower our Surry County citizens to follow guidance from CDC and NC DHHS on protecting themselves and loved ones by following all guidance and recommendations.”

By latest count, North Carolina coronavirus cases are nearing 11,000.