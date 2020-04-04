Surgeon General releases video demonstrating how to make face masks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The CDC is recommending the voluntary use of face coverings when in public.

Health officials stress they don't want people rushing to get medical or surgical masks.

Instead, one option is to make your own.

Surgeon general Jerome Adams shared this video showing how it can be done with items from around the house like scarves, hand towels or even an old t-shirt.

The US Surgeon General says the face coverings should be worn in public places like supermarkets where social distancing can be difficult to follow.

But is not a substitute for social distancing.