Stokes County Schools mandates masks for 2 weeks, becomes final school system in Piedmont Triad to require masks

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Stokes County Schools mandated masks on Tuesday, according to a statement released by school officials.

Starting Wednesday, Sept. 1, masks will be required in all Stokes County Schools buildings, buses and vans when occupied by students.

The decision will be re-evaluated Friday, Sept. 17 and every two weeks after.

In the first five and a half days of school, Stokes County Schools had 101 school-related close contacts placed in quarantine due to not wearing a mask or not being vaccinated.

As the Delta variant and spiking numbers continue across the state, local schools are looking to mask mandates as the fall semester kicks into gear.

The data and the numbers have been changing day-to-day, and many school districts have set and then amended their mask mandates later.

Here’s the full list of schools in the Piedmont-Triad and their current masking policy as the 2021-2022 school year begins.

REQUIRED:

Alamance-Burlington Schools

Allegheny County Schools

Asheboro City Schools

Caswell County Schools

Davidson County Schools

Davie County Schools

Guilford County Schools

Lexington City Schools

Montgomery County Schools

Mt. Airy City Schools

Randolph County Schools

Rockingham County Schools

Stokes County Schools

Surry County Schools

Thomasville City Schools

Wilkes County Schools

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

Yadkin County Schools