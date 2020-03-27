Stay-at-home order prompts Piedmont’s biggest shopping centers to close

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Stay-at-home orders are prompting some of the Piedmont's biggest shopping centers to close their stores.

Both Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem and Friendly Shopping Center in Greensboro will close at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Retailers have already been hurting as the spread of coronavirus threatens the way they operate.

CBL Properties, which owns and operates Hanes Mall and Friendly Shopping Center, says it made the decision to comply with the respective county government orders.

Some store owners, like Ali Saleh who runs New York Jewelry in Hanes Mall, have been hanging on until now.

Saleh says this temporary closure is going to test a lot of other small operations.

"The big corporations, they can eat it. They can afford it. They can pay out. They have lots of funds put up. So small business owners they kind of have to boss up and take charge and be the man who they say they are going to be and follow through for their coworkers," said Saleh.

A spokesperson with CBL Properties says restaurants with exterior entrances and businesses that are deemed essential, according to the order, may remain open.

The stay-at-home order is in effect until April 16.