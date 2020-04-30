State partnering with Community Care of North Carolina for more COVID-19 contact tracing

As many states plan to reopen soon, one thing Gov. Roy Cooper has said repeatedly is that testing and tracing cases of the COVID-19 is crucial to North Carolina’s reopening.

Now, North Carolina health officials are working out a contract with Community Care of North Carolina to get more people ready for contact tracing.

The group is looking to hire about 250 people in the next couple of weeks.

Since the announcement was made earlier in the week, they’ve received more than 2,000 applications.

But Paul Mahoney, the vice president of communications for Community Care of North Carolina, says they expect the number of slots available to grow as more people are tested for the virus and the need for contact tracing expands.

“It’s all about getting your hands around the transmission of the virus and trying to reign in the virus,” he explains.

That all starts with identifying the positive cases and who the patients have been in contact with.

“That person with the positive test has probably been in contact with 10 other people, who may be in contact with 10 others,” Mahoney said. “So they’re going to get lots of these chains of transmissions. Our idea is to break that train.”

He says contact tracing is crucial in stopping the virus and they’re working on hiring people to make the necessary calls to people who could have been exposed to the coronavirus.

“What we don’t want is to go back, too big, too quickly, and then all of a sudden we have to shut down completely in the fall again,” Mahoney said.

As more people are tested, he expects the number of cases in North Carolina to drastically increase.

But some local health departments are perfectly equipped to handle contact tracing on their own.

“If we stay in at the current rate, we’ll be able to handle this internally with our staff and possibly other county government staff,” said Joshua Swift, Forsyth County public health director. “Five weeks ago, we took our school nurses, after schools were closed, and they were cross-trained.”

Other health departments may need extra assistance.

“Until we know where the problem is, it’s harder to know how it’s going to shape up,” Mahoney said.

He says these contact tracing jobs are mostly remote. The group plans on using the North Carolina Area Health Education Centers to train people virtually on how to alert people who are at risk.

“Most people will just be calling folks, saying, ‘Hey, heads up, you’ve been exposed to somebody who had the virus,'” Mahoney said. “There will be a smaller amount of people who will probably be boots on the ground, knocking on doors for people we can’t get a hold of.”

At the end of the day, contact tracing can only do so much.

“If they would take it seriously, it would make a big difference in the transmission of the virus. The people they’re protecting are the people closest to them. So if they understand, I think it would work very well,” Mahoney said.

He tells FOX8 they’re still working on details of the contract with state health officials, so they don’t have a salary in mind for the temporary works or any concrete operational plans.

Mahoney said they want to start training soon so that people are ready to go in May.