State health leaders push for more COVID-19 testing

State health leaders are pushing for additional testing in an effort to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in North Carolina.

It comes as health officials see a spike in cases across several Piedmont counties.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, with the state health department, says everyone should get tested, whether or not they feel any symptoms.

But it’s not so simple.

210,457 people in North Carolina have been tested for the novel coronavirus.

“The more testing, the better, as far as we’re concerned,” said Don Campbell, the Guilford County Emergency Management director.

Guilford County has joined statewide efforts to ramp up testing for COVID-19.

There are three testing sites through Cone Health and a site on the campus of UNC-Greensboro.

More than 800 people have been tested at the site since May 5.

On Friday, Harris Teeter is opening up its own testing center at a city parking deck in High Point.

“They’re all requiring appointments to make sure we have the right number of testing kits and that people are not waiting too long,” Campbell said.

He believes more testing will help end the pandemic.

“We’ve seen a high number of asymptomatic individuals who end up testing positive,” Campbell said. “That’s what we really want to catch.”

But they’re still limited on equipment and testing kits.

“I think right now the important part is to make sure we’ve got enough tests for those who are symptomatic or in those high-risk groups. To us, that’s where the focus really needs to be with the testing right now,” he said.

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Health, says resources are only part of the problem.

“Just everyone running out to get one test? The one and done? I don’t know how much that’s going to do in the long run,” he said. “It gives you an idea of the prevalence of what’s out there.”

Ohl says it will take time and cooperation from everyone to keep making strides against the spread of COVID-19.

“If we effectively isolate people who are positive and quarantine everyone around them, then we could get somewhere with that,” he said. “But it’s not going to be a one and done thing. It’s going to have to be almost continuous.”

Ohl explains that just because someone tests negative, it doesn’t mean they won’t get coronavirus, so further testing would be necessary.

That’s where contact tracing comes in.

“The people who get tested would presumably quarantine and stay in home isolation for 14 days and all their contacts need to be quarantined. If everyone’s ready to do that, then testing might be helpful,” Ohl said.

Campbell says the Guilford County Health Department has a handle on contact tracers for now.

FOX8 did try to reach out to the Forsyth County Health Department about their testing efforts and contact tracing plan, but did not receive direct answers.

State health officials say they are employing more people to help with contact tracing, in order to control the spread of the virus.

They are looking at ways to help communicate with people who’ve been exposed, as some do not answer phones if they don’t recognize the number and may miss that important call.