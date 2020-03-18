State encourages use of 211 for non-emergency coronavirus questions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RALEIGH, N.C. – Gov. Roy Cooper is encouraging North Carolina residents who have non-emergency questions about coronavirus to call 211.

There, residents will be connected with a call response center helpline.

For example, people can get information, and if they are sick, it will give them the symptoms of COVID-19 and when they should be concerned.

It also has the ability to direct people to a proper health care professional for further screening.

Residents can also text COVIDNC to 898211 and they will get automated text messages updating them about COVID-19 in North Carolina.

NC 2-1-1 is now available 24/7 as a resource for assistance related to COVID-19. Dial 2-1-1 to get connected to resources in your community and text COVIDNC to 898211 to get alerts on the North Carolina’s COVID-19 updates. pic.twitter.com/RG9km8EaNA — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) March 18, 2020