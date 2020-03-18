State encourages use of 211 for non-emergency coronavirus questions

RALEIGH, N.C. – Gov. Roy Cooper is encouraging North Carolina residents who have non-emergency questions about coronavirus to call 211.
There, residents will be connected with a call response center helpline.
For example, people can get information, and if they are sick, it will give them the symptoms of COVID-19 and when they should be concerned.
It also has the ability to direct people to a proper health care professional for further screening.
Residents can also text COVIDNC to 898211 and they will get automated text messages updating them about COVID-19 in North Carolina.