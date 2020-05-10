Squirrels eat at tiny dining sets an art student built for them

PITTSBURGH, Penn. — Artist Lumi Barron captured video of squirrels eating at tiny dining sets she made in her backyard.

It all started as an art project for her degree at Carnegie Mellon University.

Inspired by children’s books, Barron wanted to capture the squirrels acting like humans.

When she got stuck in her house because of social distancing, she found herself with even more time to watch her backyard buddies.

Barron says that watching the squirrels behaviour, like snacking and reading, reminded her of how she was spending her own time.

She calls the project “Sciuridaes,” which is the scientific name for squirrels.

Just in case it isn’t obvious, she got an A.

Barron had so much fun recording the squirrels, who she named Magda, Ollie and Spot, that she’s continuing the project on her website and Instagram.