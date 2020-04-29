South Carolina social distancing score drops to ‘F;’ lowest score in the country

Coronavirus

by: WBTW

Posted: / Updated:
A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

(WBTW) — South Carolina’s Social Distancing score has dropped to an “F,” according to Unacast.

South Carolina reportedly has a “D” in reducing mobility, an “F” in there being less than 55 percent in non-essential visits, and an “F” in having less than a 40% decrease in encounters compared to the nationwide rate.

Horry County still has a “D” grade and Florence County still has an “F.”

Unacast uses geospatial human mobility insights to show the change in non-essential visits made and average mobility (based on distance traveled) throughout the area before and during the outbreak.

Unacast compares this data to other parts of the country and considers the amount of positive COVID-19 cases that area has when determining a grade.

South Carolina is the only state in the country to receive an “F” grade.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories
North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter