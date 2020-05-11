South Carolina restaurants reopen dining rooms Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Life will take a bold step towards normalcy in South Carolina as restaurants across the state reopen dining room, WBTW reports.

Gov. Henry McMaster is allowing the state to ease restrictions beginning Monday at 12:01 a.m.

That doesn’t mean restaurants are no longer taking steps to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

Owners told WBTW they’re getting ready by setting tables six to eight feet apart and following extensive safety guidelines.

The dining rooms will be open only at 50% capacity as determined by the fire marshal.

The governor says it won’t be until Phase Three that restaurants fully return to normal, but there’s no indication when the state will enter Phase Three.

