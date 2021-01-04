Some Triad counties begin vaccinating; Here’s where each county stands

The next step in North Carolina’s COVID-19 vaccination plan is to get vaccines to North Carolinians ages 75 and older.

Referred to as Phase 1b, this next step will begin at each county’s discretion once they have finished Phase 1a, which includes vaccinating healthcare workers working with COVID-19 patients, healthcare workers administering the vaccine and long-term care staff and residents.

N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen has said that the state would begin moving into Phase 1b in early January. Phase 1b is divided into three groups so that people may be vaccinated as supplies become available.

The first group in Phase 1b will include anyone 75 years old and older regardless of health status or living situation. Phase 1b Group 2 will include health care workers and frontline essential workers ages 50 and older. Finally, Phase 1b Group 3 will include health care workers and frontline essential workers of any age.

More information is available online at yourspotyourshot.nc.gov.

Alamance County

Waiting for the state as a whole to enter Phase 1b and expects that to happen on Jan. 6.

“For the month of January, vaccinations will take place at the Career and Technical Education Center in Burlington,” the county health department said in a statement. “We will continue to vaccinate those persons in Phase 1a, and will announce the days and times persons in Phase 1b, Group 1 can begin coming to this location.”

Davidson County

Davidson County Health Department will begin distributing COVID-19 vaccines to those 75 and older, as well as frontline essential workers and health workers, at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 4.

You can register online at the DCHD website or by calling (336) 236-3096.

A statement from the DCHD is provided below:

“A tested, safe and effective vaccine will be available to all who want it, but supplies will be limited at first. Independent state and federal public health advisory committees have determined that the best way to fight COVID-19 is to start first with vaccinations for those most at risk, reaching more people as the vaccine supply increases. Keep practicing the 3W’s—wear a mask, wait six feet apart, wash your hands—until everyone has a chance to be vaccinated.

Forsyth County

On Jan. 6, Forsyth County Public Health says the county will transition into Phase 1B-Tier 1, “which is focused on all citizens 75 years of age and older regardless of the health status or living situation.”

Anyone who meets the Phase 1B-Tier 1 criteria can call (336) 618-6174 to schedule an appointment.

Randolph County

Randolph County is still working to get ready for Phase 1b of the state’s vaccination distribution plan.

“Our goal is to have our plans finalized in the next day or so,” the county said on Sunday.

Yadkin County

Seniors in Yadkin County got vaccinated for COVID-19 over the weekend.

The county health department contacted some people 75 and older after they filled out a vaccine form online. After a few steps, a notification came through telling them when they could get the shot.

Those who got a vaccine will have to come back sometime at the end of the month to get their 2nd dose.

North Carolina vaccination plan

Below is the full breakdown of phases in the state vaccination plan.

Phase 1A: Health care workers fighting COVID-19 & Long-Term Care staff and residents.

Health care workers caring for and working directly with patients with COVID-19, including staff responsible for cleaning and maintenance in those areas

Health care workers administering vaccine

Long-term care staff and residents—people in skilled nursing facilities and in adult, family and group homes.

Phase 1b: Adults 75 years or older and frontline essential workers.

There is not enough vaccine for everyone in this phase to be vaccinated at the same time. Vaccinations will be available to groups in the following order.

Group 1: Anyone 75 years or older, regardless of health status or living situation

Group 2: Health care workers and frontline essential workers 50 years or older

The CDC defines frontline essential workers as first responders (e.g., firefighters and police officers), corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, and those who work in the education sector (teachers and support staff members) as well as child care workers.

Phase 2: Adults at high risk for exposure and at increased risk of severe illness.

Vaccinations will happen by group in the following order:

Group 1: Anyone 65-74 years old, regardless of health status or living situation

Group 2: Anyone 16-64 years old with high-risk medical conditions that increase risk of severe disease from COVID such as cancer, COPD, serious heart conditions, sickle cell disease, Type 2 diabetes, among others, regardless of living situation

Group 3: Anyone who is incarcerated or living in other close group living settings who is not already vaccinated due to age, medical condition or job function.

Group 4: Essential workers not yet vaccinated.

The CDC defines these as workers in transportation and logistics, water and wastewater, food service, shelter and housing (e.g., construction), finance (e.g., bank tellers), information technology and communications, energy, legal, media, and public safety (e.g., engineers), and public health workers.

Phase 3: Students

College and university students

K-12 students age 16 and over. Younger children will only be vaccinated when the vaccine is approved for them.

Phase 4: Everyone who wants a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccination.