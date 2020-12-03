Some Triad contact tracers feeling the strain as COVID-19 cases surge

Some contact tracers in the Triad are feeling strained as COVID-19 cases continue to reach new records statewide.

In Forsyth County, contact tracing is becoming more challenging due to the significant increase in cases, according to public health officials.

On Nov. 26, there were 112 cases reported. On Thursday there were 189.

“Typically social gatherings, people are just being very social, people who live outside their household. So we anticipate an uptick as people gather for the holidays, as people travel,” Assistant Public Health Director Glenda Dancy said.

Erin Albertini is an assistant regional supervisor for Carolina Community Tracing Collaborative, which helps provide contact tracers.

She said soon, contact tracers will begin prioritizing cases.

“Above 65 or under 18, our health care workers, and then anyone who’s calling in to that health department with workplace exposure or concerns,” Dancy said.

“If we get information about a cluster or a large gathering we’re going to prioritize those cases, so we’re just working based off of needs and priorities. (If) we think there’s a potential for the most spread in contact and try to prioritize that way not to say that everybody’s not important just looking at the most impact to the community.”

Albertini said there is a growing fatigue among the community when it comes to the pandemic.

“I think people are getting frustrated, especially with the number of calls they may be getting with our program,” she said. “Especially on the case investigation side, we’re struggling to elicit contacts from case patients.”

She’s asking that people remain patient if contacted, and cooperate with investigators.

“No one wants to hear that they may have been exposed, or tested positive for COVID-19, but our priority first and foremost is to give them the help and support they need,” Albertini said.

Both Forsyth and Alamance counties have asked the state for 20 additional contact tracers each.

Guilford County reports that 34 contact tracers are serving their needs for now.