Some public beaches in NC are starting to reopen

Some public beaches in North Carolina are starting to lift certain restrictions put in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, crews began taking down barriers at every one of the 36 public access points at Surf City public beach.

The beach will be open Saturday.

Restrooms at the public beach access point are closed along with public parking due to the statewide stay-at-home order issued by Governor Roy Cooper.

Short term rentals at Surf City beaches are going to stay suspended until May 15, according to the Town of Surf City.

Atlantic Beach will be lifting some restrictions as well starting on Friday.

Access to tourists is restricted. Bathrooms and public parking also will remain closed.

But the beach is open for residents of Atlantic Beach as well as property owners and residents of Carteret County.

Gatherings of 10 or more people are still prohibited, and there are no lifeguards present.