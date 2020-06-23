Some Greensboro businesses relieved as face-covering requirement takes effect

GREENSBORO, N.C. — For businesses already requiring a face covering, new rules taking effect Tuesday bring a sense of relief.

Design Archives owner Kit Rodenbough explained that most customers have complied with her requirement to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Since re-opening six days ago, she’s only asked one customer to leave.

“Everyone else has come right in, and there were a few instances where people did not have one,” she said. “We have a few that we gave out.”

Rodenbough said the citywide mandate, which applies to many businesses and public sidewalks, makes her policy easier to enforce.

“We’ve got so much else that we’re worrying about right now, as small business owners and how to reopen and do things safely, and not spread (the virus)” she said.

Other businesses like Bestway Grocery have required masks or coverings for more than a month. Cashier Mackenzie Brown said most customers don’t mind masking up before shopping.

If they don’t have a covering, some customers have tried to get creative.

“If they pull up the collar up to cover their nose, doesn’t fly, if you have to hold it to your face, like a napkin you got from Emma Keys, doesn’t work,” she said.

Brown said she feels more comfortable with new precautions in effect.

“Any amount of protection between you and me, a lot of times I wear these face shields, I’m not today because it’s very warm. But a mask, some plexiglass, somebody else’s make, just makes me feel safer,” she said.

There are exceptions to the face-covering requirement. Coverings are not required while someone is dining, for children under 12, or for those who cannot wear a face covering due to a medical or behavioral condition.